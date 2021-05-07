A gravedigger walks among graves of Covid-19 victims at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil in April. Photo: AFP A gravedigger walks among graves of Covid-19 victims at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil in April. Photo: AFP
World

Worldwide coronavirus death toll more than double official estimates, new report says

  • The actual number of pandemic fatalities is close to 6.8 million, according to the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation
  • In the US for example, the analysis estimated more than 905,000 Covid-19 related deaths

Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters

Updated: 3:51am, 7 May, 2021

