Around 400 million people will be living in poorly prepared cities by 2030, according to CDP, a global non-profit. File photo: Nasa
Millions at risk as hundreds of cities fail to adapt to climate change, report says

  • Analysis of 800 cities found almost half do not yet have a climate plan
  • Top hazards include flooding, heatwaves, rainstorms and droughts

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:50pm, 12 May, 2021

