People drink beer at The Fox on the Hill pub in London on Monday as Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease in Britain. Photo: Reuters
World

Coronavirus: Britain eases lockdown; WHO-backed Covax Facility grapples with vaccine supply shortage

  • Rapid vaccinations have allowed countries such as the United States and Britain to start moving away from harsh restrictions
  • But concerns are growing that poorer nations will be left even further behind because of vaccine inequality

Agencies

Updated: 10:08pm, 17 May, 2021

