People drink beer at The Fox on the Hill pub in London on Monday as Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease in Britain. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Britain eases lockdown; WHO-backed Covax Facility grapples with vaccine supply shortage
- Rapid vaccinations have allowed countries such as the United States and Britain to start moving away from harsh restrictions
- But concerns are growing that poorer nations will be left even further behind because of vaccine inequality
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People drink beer at The Fox on the Hill pub in London on Monday as Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease in Britain. Photo: Reuters