A partial solar eclipse rises behind the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Rare eclipsed sunrise known as the ‘Ring of Fire’ seen in northern hemisphere
- Skywatchers from New York to parts of Asia were able to see the ring-shaped or partial eclipse of the sun
- The eclipse began in Ontario, Canada, at sunrise and ended in southeastern Siberia. It lasted for about an hour and 40 minutes
