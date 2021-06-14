A health worker draws a dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Reuters
AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine has good risk-benefit profile for over 60s, says European Medicines Agency
- It was reported the European Medicines Agency (EMA) task force chief had said countries should avoid giving the vaccine to people over 60 amid blood clot fears
- The EMA’s Marco Cavaleri said the AstraZeneca vaccine ‘maintains a favourable benefit risk profile in all ages but particularly in the elderly above 60’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
