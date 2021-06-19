Actor Cate Blanchett meets Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. File photo: UNHCR via Reuters
Coronavirus pandemic a chance to reflect on plight of refugees, Cate Blanchett says
- The Oscar winner said this year’s World Refugee Day came during a time of ‘challenge and reflection’
- UNHCR said the number of people forced to flee their homes due to conflict had doubled in the past decade to reach 82.4 million at the end of 2020
