A man receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot in Kuala Lumpur, on June 20, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE A man receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot in Kuala Lumpur, on June 20, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: too early to tell if vaccine booster shots are needed, WHO chief scientist says

  • Soumya Swaminathan says calling for boosters is ‘premature’ while high-risk individuals in most of the world have not yet received their first dose
  • Data from countries introducing precautionary extra inoculations later this year will inform WHO’s guidance, she says

Bloomberg
Updated: 2:18pm, 20 Jun, 2021

