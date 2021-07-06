The level of difficulty for mining bitcoin plunged by 28 per cent, marking the largest drop in the network’s history. Photo: Reuters
Bitcoin mining has never been easier since China’s crackdown - miners stand to make higher profits
- The level of difficulty for mining bitcoin plunged by 28 per cent on Saturday, according to data from BTC.com, to mark the largest drop in the network’s history
- The most noticeable effect of China’s anti-mining efforts may be the acceleration of bitcoin mining outside the country, said cryptocurrency trader Scott Melker
