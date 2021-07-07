An Afghan soldier plays a guitar that was left behind after the American military departed Bagram airbase north of Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: AP An Afghan soldier plays a guitar that was left behind after the American military departed Bagram airbase north of Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: AP
An Afghan soldier plays a guitar that was left behind after the American military departed Bagram airbase north of Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: AP
US pull-out from Afghanistan is 90 per cent complete, Pentagon says

  • US forces have handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Defence Ministry since President Joe Biden’s decision to pull the military out
  • The US led foreign forces into Afghanistan in October 2001 to root out the Taliban, which had given aid and shelter to members of al-Qaeda

DPA
Updated: 3:35am, 7 Jul, 2021

