An Afghan soldier plays a guitar that was left behind after the American military departed Bagram airbase north of Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: AP
US pull-out from Afghanistan is 90 per cent complete, Pentagon says
- US forces have handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Defence Ministry since President Joe Biden’s decision to pull the military out
- The US led foreign forces into Afghanistan in October 2001 to root out the Taliban, which had given aid and shelter to members of al-Qaeda
Topic | Afghanistan
