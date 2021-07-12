Slum dwellers in Nigeria carry food parcels distributed by a non-profit initiative committed to fighting hunger. Photo: AP
Pandemic caused biggest increase in world hunger for decades, UN says
- Some 2.37 billion people – about one in three – did not have access to adequate food in 2020, the report said, up almost 320 million in one year
- The increase in hunger was widespread as the economic downturn affected almost all low- and middle-income countries
