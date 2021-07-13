A health worker prepares a dose of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: EPA-EFE A health worker prepares a dose of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: EPA-EFE
World

Coronavirus: China vaccines deal hailed as England presses ahead with ‘Freedom Day’

  • Across Asia, governments are struggling to keep a lid on the spread, with Bangkok joining a growing list of major cities under lockdown
  • In Britain, the government confirmed it would press ahead with ‘Freedom Day’ on July 19 by lifting most curbs in England despite a surge in cases

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:16am, 13 Jul, 2021

