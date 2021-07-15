A national flag wrapped around a cross on a gravesite in the Covid-19 section of the Chacarita cemetery in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo: AP
Covid-19 deaths and cases rising again globally, WHO says
- Global deaths climbed last week after nine straight weeks of decline
- Argentina joins 10 other countries with death toll of 100,000 or more
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A national flag wrapped around a cross on a gravesite in the Covid-19 section of the Chacarita cemetery in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo: AP