Members of the World Health Organization team arrive at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, Hubei province, China in February. Photo: Reuters
politico | ‘The virus is winning’: China’s rebuff of WHO’s new coronavirus investigation alarms experts
- Experts say a complete investigation inside China is necessary to pinpoint the origins of the virus, which has had a devastating toll around the world
- The denial of access to Wuhan deepens suspicion the Chinese government is attempting to cover up the possibility that the virus was intentionally engineered
