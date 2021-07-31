Internally displaced Yemenis whose camp was ravaged by fire receive food aid in a village near the port city of Hodeida earlier this month. Photo: AFP
‘Catastrophic’ food shortages set to sweep world’s hunger hotspots driving up starvation and deaths, UN warns
- More than 41 million people worldwide are at risk of falling into famine or famine-like conditions unless they receive immediate help
- In Ethiopia, the number facing starvation and death is expected to rise to 401,000, the Food and Agriculture Organization and World Food Programme said
