A worker receives a nucleic acid test for Covid-19 at a car parts factory in Wuhan, China on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 200 million as Delta variant spreads
- It took over a year for Covid-19 cases to hit 100 million mark, while the next 100 million were reported in just over six months
- The US, Brazil, Indonesia, India and Iran represent about 38 per cent of all global cases reported each day
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A worker receives a nucleic acid test for Covid-19 at a car parts factory in Wuhan, China on Wednesday. Photo: AFP