A worker receives a nucleic acid test for Covid-19 at a car parts factory in Wuhan, China on Wednesday. Photo: AFP A worker receives a nucleic acid test for Covid-19 at a car parts factory in Wuhan, China on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
World

Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 200 million as Delta variant spreads

  • It took over a year for Covid-19 cases to hit 100 million mark, while the next 100 million were reported in just over six months
  • The US, Brazil, Indonesia, India and Iran represent about 38 per cent of all global cases reported each day

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:45am, 5 Aug, 2021

