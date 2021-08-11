The platform tweeted it planned to take legal action. Photo: Shutterstock
Cryptocurrency platform Poly Network loses some US$600 million in ‘massive hack’
- Poly Network shared details of digital wallets where the money was believed to be transferred, urging people to blacklist tokens from those addresses
- The theft appeared to be one of the biggest in cryptocurrency markets and compares with the US$530m in digital coins stolen from Tokyo-based Coincheck in 2018
Topic | Digital currencies
