Cryptocurrency platform Poly Network loses some US$600 million in ‘massive hack’

  • Poly Network shared details of digital wallets where the money was believed to be transferred, urging people to blacklist tokens from those addresses
  • The theft appeared to be one of the biggest in cryptocurrency markets and compares with the US$530m in digital coins stolen from Tokyo-based Coincheck in 2018

Updated: 9:10pm, 11 Aug, 2021

The platform tweeted it planned to take legal action. Photo: Shutterstock
