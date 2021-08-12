US$353 million in stolen digital coins remains outstanding, says finance platform Poly Network. Photo illustration: AFP
Hackers return US$260 million after massive cryptocurrency heist
- The amount is more than a third of the US$613 million in digital coins stolen from finance platform Poly Network in one of the biggest such thefts in history
- The purported hacker says they did it ‘for fun’ and wanted to ‘expose the vulnerability’ involved before others could exploit it
