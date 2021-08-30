People wait to have their children tested for a Covid-19 antibody test in Hadera, Israel. Photo: AP People wait to have their children tested for a Covid-19 antibody test in Hadera, Israel. Photo: AP
People wait to have their children tested for a Covid-19 antibody test in Hadera, Israel. Photo: AP
World

Coronavirus: Israel offers booster shots to children as young as 12; Switzerland warns of terror attacks on vaccine sites

  • Israeli officials say the effectiveness of the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine waned six months after administration, making a booster necessary
  • Elsewhere, at least one German region is planning to tougher restrictions on unvaccinated people, while Switzerland is on the alert for potential attacks on vaccine facilities

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 12:00am, 30 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People wait to have their children tested for a Covid-19 antibody test in Hadera, Israel. Photo: AP People wait to have their children tested for a Covid-19 antibody test in Hadera, Israel. Photo: AP
People wait to have their children tested for a Covid-19 antibody test in Hadera, Israel. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE