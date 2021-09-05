Actor Harrison Ford at the World Conservation Congress (WCC) of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in Marseille, France on Friday. Photo: Reuters
More sharks and rays threatened with extinction, says report by nature conservation organisation
- Indonesia’s Komodo dragon is now listed as endangered, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature
- Actor Harrison Ford made an impassioned plea to safeguard biodiversity at the opening of the World Conservation Congress in Marseille, France on Friday
