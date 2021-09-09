A Kenyan medical worker gives a woman a dose of the Moderna vaccine in Nairobi on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Covax vaccine shortfall puts pressure on rich nations to act
- Amid a 25 per cent cut to Covax’s supply forecast for the year, countries that already have enough doses are being urged to give up their place in the queue
- WHO chief calls for halt on Covid-19 boosters for rest of the year
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A Kenyan medical worker gives a woman a dose of the Moderna vaccine in Nairobi on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE