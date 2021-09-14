A waterlogged street in Dhaka in July. Bangladesh is particularly affected by flooding and crop failures, accounting for almost half of a World Bank report’s predicted climate migrants. Photo: AFP
Climate change could see 200 million people leave their homes by 2050, World Bank report finds
- The report found that water scarcity, decreasing crop productivity and rising sea levels could lead to millions of ‘climate migrants’
- In the most climate-friendly scenario, the world could still see 44 million people being forced to leave their homes, the report found
