Bioscience firm claims will bring back extinct woolly mammoth

  • Colossal aims to insert woolly mammoth DNA into genome of Asian elephants to create ‘elephant-mammoth hybrid’
  • Company says restoring beasts has potential to revitalise the Arctic grasslands

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:48am, 14 Sep, 2021

A monument to mammoths in western Siberia, Russia. Photo: Shutterstock
