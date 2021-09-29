Japan’s Kane Tanaka, who has been recognised as the world's oldest living person at 118. File photo: Kyodo Japan’s Kane Tanaka, who has been recognised as the world's oldest living person at 118. File photo: Kyodo
Japan’s Kane Tanaka, who has been recognised as the world's oldest living person at 118. File photo: Kyodo
Science
World

Want to live beyond 130? Theoretically possible, study says

  • New study offers possibilities for human lifespans in the future
  • World’s oldest verified living person is Japan’s Kane Tanaka, at 118

Topic |   Science
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:29am, 29 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Japan’s Kane Tanaka, who has been recognised as the world's oldest living person at 118. File photo: Kyodo Japan’s Kane Tanaka, who has been recognised as the world's oldest living person at 118. File photo: Kyodo
Japan’s Kane Tanaka, who has been recognised as the world's oldest living person at 118. File photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE