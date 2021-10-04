Thomas Perlmann, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly and the Nobel Committee, announces the winners of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm on Monday. Photo: AP
Nobel Medicine Prize awarded to US scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for work on touch, temperature
- Nobel winners are announced between October 4 and 11, starting with medicine
- Launched 120 years ago, the awards were created by Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel
Topic | Nobel Prize
Thomas Perlmann, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly and the Nobel Committee, announces the winners of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm on Monday. Photo: AP