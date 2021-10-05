The “Pandora Papers” leak involves some 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies around the world. Photo illustration: AFP
Pandora Papers: Rich and powerful scramble to deny wrongdoing, limit damage
- The Kremlin says no evidence of hidden wealth among Putin’s entourage, while Pakistan and India vow investigations
- Reports link leaked files to around 35 current and former national leaders, and more than 330 politicians and public officials in 91 countries and territories
Topic | Millionaires and billionaires
The “Pandora Papers” leak involves some 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies around the world. Photo illustration: AFP