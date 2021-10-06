A screen displays the winners of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry scientists Benjamin List (left) and David MacMillan. Photo: AFP
Nobel Chemistry Prize: Benjamin List and David MacMillan honoured for work on organocatalysis
- The Nobel Committee said the new tool for molecule building has made chemistry greener
- ‘It was a very special moment that I will never forget,’ Germany’s List said
Topic | Nobel Prize
