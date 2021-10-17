Blue Origin’s rocket New Shepard blasts off on October 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Spending time in space can lead to brain damage, new research shows
- Researchers believe one possible cause of brain damage during space travel is weightlessness, as it disturbs the flow of blood from the head
- The research came just days before Star Trek icon William Shatner became the latest in a growing number of non-professional astronauts to enter space
Topic | Space
