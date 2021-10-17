Blue Origin’s rocket New Shepard blasts off on October 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters Blue Origin’s rocket New Shepard blasts off on October 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Blue Origin’s rocket New Shepard blasts off on October 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Space
World

Spending time in space can lead to brain damage, new research shows

  • Researchers believe one possible cause of brain damage during space travel is weightlessness, as it disturbs the flow of blood from the head
  • The research came just days before Star Trek icon William Shatner became the latest in a growing number of non-professional astronauts to enter space

Topic |   Space
dpa
dpa

Updated: 10:06pm, 17 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Blue Origin’s rocket New Shepard blasts off on October 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters Blue Origin’s rocket New Shepard blasts off on October 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Blue Origin’s rocket New Shepard blasts off on October 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE