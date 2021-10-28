A coal-fired power station in western Germany. Photo: AFP
From HSBC to Microsoft, 91 CEOs call on COP26 to end fossil fuel subsidies
- In an open letter, the executives also proposed slashing customs duties on climate-friendly goods and supporting technologies that help adapt to the effects of climate change
- The signatories included chiefs from companies such as Carlsberg, Deloitte, HSBC, KPMG, Microsoft, Suntory and Tata Steel
