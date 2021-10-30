Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (centre), Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (right), Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo applaud Italian health care workers as they gather for the official family photo on day one of the G20 World Leaders Summit at Rome Convention Centre. Photo: DPA
Heads of world’s 20 biggest economies kick off two days of talks on climate change, Covid-19 ahead of COP26 summit
- Italian PM Mario Draghi greeted leaders from an array of countries for the first face-to-face summit in two years
- A draft communique shows major countries are likely to only slightly toughen their pledges on climate action
Topic | G20
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (centre), Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (right), Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo applaud Italian health care workers as they gather for the official family photo on day one of the G20 World Leaders Summit at Rome Convention Centre. Photo: DPA