Nursing staff in Bangalore pose for a photo as Goddess Durga. India administered its billionth Covid-19 vaccine dose last month. Photo: AFP Nursing staff in Bangalore pose for a photo as Goddess Durga. India administered its billionth Covid-19 vaccine dose last month. Photo: AFP
Nursing staff in Bangalore pose for a photo as Goddess Durga. India administered its billionth Covid-19 vaccine dose last month. Photo: AFP
World

Global Covid-19 deaths near 5 million. What’s next?

  • True number of deaths could be three times higher than reported tally
  • Biggest fear is the emergence of new variants resistant to vaccination

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:10pm, 1 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Nursing staff in Bangalore pose for a photo as Goddess Durga. India administered its billionth Covid-19 vaccine dose last month. Photo: AFP Nursing staff in Bangalore pose for a photo as Goddess Durga. India administered its billionth Covid-19 vaccine dose last month. Photo: AFP
Nursing staff in Bangalore pose for a photo as Goddess Durga. India administered its billionth Covid-19 vaccine dose last month. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE