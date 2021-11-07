County Judge Lina Hidalgo, flanked by Mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner (R), at a press conference on November 6, the day after a Travis concert accident killed at least eight people. Photo: AFP County Judge Lina Hidalgo, flanked by Mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner (R), at a press conference on November 6, the day after a Travis concert accident killed at least eight people. Photo: AFP
County Judge Lina Hidalgo, flanked by Mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner (R), at a press conference on November 6, the day after a Travis concert accident killed at least eight people. Photo: AFP
Music
World

US rap concert deadly stampede investigation widens to include criminal probe

  • Houston police open criminal line of inquiry into the deaths of eight young people and dozens of injuries
  • Reports of audience members being injected with drugs; rapper Travis says he is “devastated” by the tragedy which happened while he performed

Topic |   Music
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:15pm, 7 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
County Judge Lina Hidalgo, flanked by Mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner (R), at a press conference on November 6, the day after a Travis concert accident killed at least eight people. Photo: AFP County Judge Lina Hidalgo, flanked by Mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner (R), at a press conference on November 6, the day after a Travis concert accident killed at least eight people. Photo: AFP
County Judge Lina Hidalgo, flanked by Mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner (R), at a press conference on November 6, the day after a Travis concert accident killed at least eight people. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE