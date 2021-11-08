A shopper looks at imported frozen food at a store in Beijing. File photo: EPA-EFE
US, Britain join countries sounding alarm over China food import rules
- Envoys from seven economies, including Australia, Canada and the EU, expressed their concerns in an October 27 letter to Customs Minister Ni Yuefeng
- The letter signals mounting frustrations among China’s foreign suppliers, as ships carrying food prepare to leave ports without knowing if they’ll be able to offload their cargo
Topic | China trade
A shopper looks at imported frozen food at a store in Beijing. File photo: EPA-EFE