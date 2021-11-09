The stepmother of a malnourished child holds his legs in the Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan on November 8. The number of people living in the country in near-famine conditions has risen to 8.7 million, according to the UN’s World Food Programme. Photo: AP
Emaciated Afghan children in Kabul hospital points to rapidly increasing hunger problem
- Number of people living in near-famine conditions in Afghanistan has risen to 8.7 million, up by 3 million from earlier this year, says UN
- Around 60% of population are said to suffer from acute hunger, including many youngsters; situation is a catastrophe, says World Food Programme
Topic | Afghanistan
