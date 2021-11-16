Tobacco use is estimated to kill more than 8 million people each year. Photo: SCMP / Sam Tsang Tobacco use is estimated to kill more than 8 million people each year. Photo: SCMP / Sam Tsang
Tobacco use is estimated to kill more than 8 million people each year. Photo: SCMP / Sam Tsang
World

Number of smokers falling, but countries must keep up fight to cut tobacco use: WHO

  • The number of tobacco users is expected to dwindle to 1.27 billion by 2025, a WHO report says
  • The Western Pacific region is where most men (45 per cent) smoke, while Europe is the region where most women use tobacco products (18 per cent)

Topic |   Smoking and vaping
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:07pm, 16 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tobacco use is estimated to kill more than 8 million people each year. Photo: SCMP / Sam Tsang Tobacco use is estimated to kill more than 8 million people each year. Photo: SCMP / Sam Tsang
Tobacco use is estimated to kill more than 8 million people each year. Photo: SCMP / Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE