The widely awaited deal could help bolster access to a potent new virus-fighting tool. Photo: Bloomberg
Pfizer set to allow cheaper versions of its Covid-19 pill to improve access
- Pfizer has been under considerable pressure to license the technology ever since it announced promising clinical-trial results earlier this month
- It will not receive royalties from sales in low-income nations, and will not get royalties from sales to middle-income countries covered by the pact
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The widely awaited deal could help bolster access to a potent new virus-fighting tool. Photo: Bloomberg