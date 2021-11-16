The widely awaited deal could help bolster access to a potent new virus-fighting tool. Photo: Bloomberg The widely awaited deal could help bolster access to a potent new virus-fighting tool. Photo: Bloomberg
Pfizer set to allow cheaper versions of its Covid-19 pill to improve access

  • Pfizer has been under considerable pressure to license the technology ever since it announced promising clinical-trial results earlier this month
  • It will not receive royalties from sales in low-income nations, and will not get royalties from sales to middle-income countries covered by the pact

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Updated: 9:47pm, 16 Nov, 2021

