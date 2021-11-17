Karen Andrews, Australia’s home affairs minister, says new foreign interference guidelines will protect universities and students from ‘hostile foreign actors and intelligence services’. File photo: Getty Images
Australia toughens rules on foreign interference at universities to deflect ‘hostile actors’
- Canberra wants to end ‘self-censorship’ on campuses and the ‘targeting of sensitive research’, says Home Affairs minister Karen Andrews
- China not named but guidelines show examples similar to events it is said to have been involved in Down Under such as ‘harassing’ Hong Kong protesters
