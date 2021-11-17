Karen Andrews, Australia’s home affairs minister, says new foreign interference guidelines will protect universities and students from ‘hostile foreign actors and intelligence services’. File photo: Getty Images
Karen Andrews, Australia’s home affairs minister, says new foreign interference guidelines will protect universities and students from ‘hostile foreign actors and intelligence services’. File photo: Getty Images
Australia
World

Australia toughens rules on foreign interference at universities to deflect ‘hostile actors’

  • Canberra wants to end ‘self-censorship’ on campuses and the ‘targeting of sensitive research’, says Home Affairs minister Karen Andrews
  • China not named but guidelines show examples similar to events it is said to have been involved in Down Under such as ‘harassing’ Hong Kong protesters

Topic |   Australia
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:26pm, 17 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Karen Andrews, Australia’s home affairs minister, says new foreign interference guidelines will protect universities and students from ‘hostile foreign actors and intelligence services’. File photo: Getty Images
Karen Andrews, Australia’s home affairs minister, says new foreign interference guidelines will protect universities and students from ‘hostile foreign actors and intelligence services’. File photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE