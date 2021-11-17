Bui Tuan Lam, 38, cooks at his beef noodle shop, in Da Nang, Vietnam, on November 11 in this image from a social media video. Photo: Bui Tuan Lam via Reuters
Vietnam police summon beef noodle seller after 'Salt Bae' parody video; Bui Tuan Lam was ‘just attracting customers’
- Da Nang cook’s film comes days after top Vietnamese official To Lam caught on camera eating gold-encrusted steak at ‘Salt Bae’s’ London restaurant
- It is unclear if police summons is because of the video; the cook has previously criticised his country’s authorities online
