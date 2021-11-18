Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq testifies in front of a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee in London on November 16 as MPs investigate racial harassment at the cricket club. Photo: PRU via AFP
British ‘drinking culture affects Asian and black cricket players’, says former West Indies international Tino Best
- Best says ‘not being a part of the boys’ club’ is hampering people of colour and Asian ethnicity’
- He speaks out after former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq’s testimony throws spotlight on racism in the sport
Topic | Racism and prejudice
