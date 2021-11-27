Governments around the world are not waiting for scientists to better understand the new variant to impose flight bans and other travel restrictions. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Coronavirus: will flight bans stop the new Omicron variant from running rampant?

  • The emergence of a new ‘variant of concern’ has renewed debate over whether flight bans and other travel restrictions work to prevent the spread of Covid-19
  • Some say they buy time for new public health measures to be put in place. Others argue they do little to stop the spread and give a false sense of security

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:15pm, 27 Nov, 2021

