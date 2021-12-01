A Covid-19 testing facility at a US airport amid plans to tighten travel requirements. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
US to toughen coronavirus testing requirements for travellers amid Omicron
- US to insist all air travellers be tested for coronavirus within one day of boarding flights, instead of current three days, regardless of vaccine status
- Also under consideration are tighter post-arrival testing requirements or even self-quarantines, as President Joe Biden vows to ‘fight Covid-19 … with detailed strategy’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A Covid-19 testing facility at a US airport amid plans to tighten travel requirements. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images