A Covid-19 testing facility at a US airport amid plans to tighten travel requirements. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
World

US to toughen coronavirus testing requirements for travellers amid Omicron

  • US to insist all air travellers be tested for coronavirus within one day of boarding flights, instead of current three days, regardless of vaccine status
  • Also under consideration are tighter post-arrival testing requirements or even self-quarantines, as President Joe Biden vows to ‘fight Covid-19 … with detailed strategy’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated PressAgence France-Presse
Updated: 8:17pm, 1 Dec, 2021

