A large Iceberg floats away as the sun sets near Kulusuk, Greenland. File photo: AP
The Arctic will soon see more rain than snow. Scientists say it may speed up global warming
- The Arctic is warming much faster than the rest of the planet, melting sea ice and adding moisture to the air that is likely to increase precipitation
- At the current rate of warming rain could dominate snow in the Arctic before the end of the century, study says
Topic | Arctic
