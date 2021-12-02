A large Iceberg floats away as the sun sets near Kulusuk, Greenland. File photo: AP
The Arctic will soon see more rain than snow. Scientists say it may speed up global warming

  • The Arctic is warming much faster than the rest of the planet, melting sea ice and adding moisture to the air that is likely to increase precipitation
  • At the current rate of warming rain could dominate snow in the Arctic before the end of the century, study says

Tribune News Service
Updated: 11:38am, 2 Dec, 2021

