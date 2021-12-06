A municipal worker fumigates a market area as preventive measure against mosquito-born diseases in Siliguri, India. Photo: AFP
World

Malaria made a comeback amid Covid-19 pandemic disruption, WHO says

  • The number of malaria cases and deaths in 2020 were at least 40 per cent higher than Word Health Organization targets
  • It’s another blow for Sub-Saharan Africa, which accounts for 95 per cent of cases globally. Most of the 400,000 malaria deaths a year are children under 5

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Updated: 12:19am, 7 Dec, 2021

