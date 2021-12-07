reinfection rates are much higher with Omicron than previous variants, suggesting the virus is escaping immunity somewhat. Photo illustration: AFP
Omicron vs Delta: battle of coronavirus mutants is critical
- Early data suggests the new variant could outcompete other strains to become the dominant one, though many critical questions remain unanswered
- Omicron’s behaviour in countries like South Africa and the UK could offer clues to whether it will replace Delta and shape the future of the Covid-19 pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
