The study gives more evidence that vaccine combinations, already used by some governments, are safe and effective. File photo: AP
Mixing Pfizer, AstraZeneca Covid-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response, UK study suggests
- Major UK study tested vaccine combinations on more than 1,000 volunteers
- Flexible vaccine dosing is already used by some governments worldwide
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
