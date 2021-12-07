Generic Instagram pix Royalty-free stock photo ID: 1593820033 Woman riding in metro and viewing someone’s photo on mobile phone. Photo: Shutterstock
‘Take a break’: Instagram asks Gen Z users to spend less time using its app
- The ‘Take A Break’ feature encourages teens to stop scrolling if they have been on the social media platform for a while
- The app, owned by Meta, will also soon allow parents to see how much time their children spend on Instagram and set time limits
