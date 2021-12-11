An artist’s impression of b Centauri (AB)b, which orbits a binary system with mass up to 10 times that of the Sun roughly 325 light years from Earth. Image: European Southern Observatory/L. Calcada/Handout via Reuters
Scientists discover planet 10 times size of Jupiter ‘one of the most massive ever’
- Before the discovery of b Centauri (AB) b, some scientists had believed planets could not exist near an orbiting pair of stars ‘this massive and hot’
- It is ‘one of the most massive planets ever found’, according to the European Southern Observatory, whose Very Large Telescope in Chile captured an image of it
