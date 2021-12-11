A woman walks past electoral boards in Noumea, New Caledonia, on December 10, 2021. Photo: AFP
New Caledonia holds 3rd independence vote amid French bid to counter China in Indo-Pacific
- The process is aimed at settling tensions between native Kanaks seeking independence and those who want the territory to remain part of France
- It comes as France is trying to cement its presence in the Indo-Pacific amid growing Chinese influence in the region
