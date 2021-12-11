A woman walks past electoral boards in Noumea, New Caledonia, on December 10, 2021. Photo: AFP
World

New Caledonia holds 3rd independence vote amid French bid to counter China in Indo-Pacific

  • The process is aimed at settling tensions between native Kanaks seeking independence and those who want the territory to remain part of France
  • It comes as France is trying to cement its presence in the Indo-Pacific amid growing Chinese influence in the region

Topic |   Pacific nations
Associated Press

Updated: 6:25pm, 11 Dec, 2021

