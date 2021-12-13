Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to the nation in London on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to the nation in London on Sunday. Photo: AFP
World

Coronavirus: Britain announces booster drive to fight ‘tidal wave’ of Omicron variant

  • Britain’s medical advisers raised the Covid Alert Level due to a ‘rapid increase’ in infection from the variant
  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the spread of the mutation ‘an emergency’, as Omicron cases were doubling every two to three days

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:58am, 13 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to the nation in London on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to the nation in London on Sunday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE