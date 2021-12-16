Negotiators at the UN talks have for eight years been discussing limits on lethal autonomous weapons. File photo: Reuters
Negotiators at the UN talks have for eight years been discussing limits on lethal autonomous weapons. File photo: Reuters
Defence
World

A future with ‘killer robots? Global treaty hopes dim as nations meet in Geneva

  • Diplomats are meeting in Geneva to debate possible restrictions for fully autonomous weapons
  • Dozens of countries want a ban similar to what was done for cluster munitions or landmines

Topic |   Defence
Agencies

Updated: 11:05am, 16 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Negotiators at the UN talks have for eight years been discussing limits on lethal autonomous weapons. File photo: Reuters
Negotiators at the UN talks have for eight years been discussing limits on lethal autonomous weapons. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE