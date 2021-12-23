Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun. Photo: Reuters
Chinese cryptocurrency billionaire Justin Sun plans space trip with Blue Origin
- Sun also revealed himself to be the anonymous bidder who paid US$28 million in an auction for a seat to join Bezos aboard Blue Origin’s first crewed mission in July
- Sun, who founded blockchain platform TRON, will invite five other crew mates, joining a small list of wealthy entrepreneurs indulging in space travel
